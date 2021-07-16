Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's first major final at an international tournament since 1966 should have been an occasion remembered for all the things good about sport in this country.

Worrying scenes at Wembley

In many ways, that was exactly the case with many England fans conducting themselves in a sensible manner and Gareth Southgate's squad giving their heart and soul in defeat to Italy.

However, the reckless behaviour of a vocal and destructive minority at Wembley Stadium has cast an ugly shadow over Sunday's events that continue to reverberate through the week.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subjected to abhorrent racist abuse on social media and hundreds of fans at the game itself are alleged to have broken the law.

Crowd trouble

Alarming accounts have spread through the British media documenting how supporters stormed the stadium in a bid to watch England's curtain-closer despite not even having a ticket for the game.

Marry that to disheartening accusations of brawls, bribery and bigotry to reach a horrifying picture of what, like we say, should have been a wholesale cause for celebration across English football.

But alas, the behaviour of some supporters at Wembley on Sunday has instead served as an embarrassing representation of the beautiful game in this country to the wider world.

And it could well have a massive impact on whether or not a game of similar significance to the Euro 2020 final will be held on English shores in the years to come.

Blow to England's World Cup hopes

That's because a report in the Telegraph this week has claimed that the events at Wembley on Sunday have come as a great detriment to England's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

It's now said that the 'disgraceful Wembley crowd scenes' have put Spain and Portugal's bid 'in the driving seat' over England's combined effort with its British neighbours and the Republic of Ireland.

Telegraph Sport have been informed that UEFA chiefs are already favouring the combined Iberian campaign over the British and Irish approach based upon the worrying events of Sunday evening.

There is said to be no doubt that England's combined bid has been hurt by the crowd trouble with UEFA having confirmed that they have opened an investigation into disorder in London.

Spain and Portugal now frontrunners

UEFA are intending to put one European bid forward for the 2030 World Cup and a vote will be taken at their next congress in May of next year to decide which campaign will be chosen.

However, Spain and Portugal are now considered to be the frontrunners with Spain FA president Luis Rubiales holding break influence and power within the organisation.

Meanwhile, England had hoped that hosting the Euros final would serve as a great advertisement of their credentials to UEFA, but the trouble seen on Sunday seems to have wildly undermined this.

As such, the calls of England fans that 'football is coming home' will likely prove to be wide of the mark in more ways than one.

