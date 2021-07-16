Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The England players have done themselves and their country proud with their performances on the pitch at Euro 2020.

However, the fans off the pitch have brought shame to the nation.

After penalty misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three were subjected to vile racial abuse on social media.

But even before the game, many supporters embarrassed England with the whole of Europe watching.

There were ugly scenes in central London many hours before the match with drunkenness, vandalism, and a complete lack of respect for the streets of the city.

Then, as kick-off approached, supporters gatecrashed their way into the stadium without tickets.

One man who was at the centre of this was 25-year-old Charlie Perry.

Perry has done an interview with The Sun and has refused to apologise for his behaviour which saw him light a flare in his bum during a 15-hour drinks and drugs bender before entering Wembley without a ticket.

Perry estimates he drank 20 cans of Stongbow cider starting at 8:30am, “banged a load” of “powder” before placing a lit flare in his bum.

He then bribed stewards to get into the stadium to watch England lose to Italy on penalties.

“I’d been on the p*** since half eight in the morning and had had at least 20 cans of Strongbow,” he said.

“It was the biggest day of my life. There were no rules that day. All I know is that I loved it all. I was off my face and I loved every minute.”

Perry was filmed on the shoulders of another fan and was cheered after sniffing a cocaine-like power. Minutes later, he performed his flare party-trick.

Not having a ticket wasn’t going to stop him from watching England in their first major final since 1966, either.

“Obviously I didn’t have a ticket. I had gone in as a gibber before so I knew how to get into the stadium already,” he added.

“To get in you have to go round the back of someone who already has a ticket.

“I gave them £100, and went behind them. In total it cost me about £250.”

His first attempt was unsuccessful as he was thrown out by stewards but after removing his jumper and £545 Louis Vuitton bucket hat, he targeted another steward and bribed him with more money.

He got inside the stadium at around 6pm, two hours before kick-off. He insisted that he was only just trying to cheer people up after a tough 18 months.

“After 18 months of misery, I thought it would bring the England fans together,” Perry said.

“It was the biggest day in English football for 55 years. There were thousands of fans in Leicester Square, the atmosphere was amazing.

“Everyone was fooling around, there was a bit of a competition to do stuff so I just thought I’d put the flare up my bum. It was the biggest day of my life apart from Chelsea versus Man City in the Champions League.

“The flare burnt for about ten seconds or so around the cheeks, I didn’t feel a thing because I was highly intoxicated. No one dared me to do it. It was a very irresponsible thing to do.”

But would he apologise for his behaviour on the day?

“Nah, no way. I’m not saying sorry.”

