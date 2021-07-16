Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 will be fondly remembered as one of the greatest international tournaments of all time.

The joy and drama of Euro 2020

While every European Championship ultimately makes for a footballing feast, this summer's festivities were undoubtedly a return to the form on the back of the underwhelming events of 2016.

With goals galore and dramatic games in abundance, there will be plenty of fond memories to look back upon whenever Euro 2020 comes up in conversation.

However, there are certain players for whom that moment of reflection will be all the sweeter with a number of footballers having grabbed the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

A platform for key performers

Like with any major tournament, there are players both well-known and previously unheralded that really make their mark when it matters most for their nation and Euro 2020 was no different.

No doubt you've already checked out UEFA's various awards for the tournament, but perhaps the most interesting legacy of Euro 2020 will be how the careers of its star performers progress.

And one of the fascinating ways in which we can assess how Euro 2020 has changed the broader footballing landscape is by taking a look at the transfer values calculated by Transfermarkt.

Price tags rising

In the aftermath of this summer's tournament, the data gurus have run a series of updates on their player transfer values and many of Euro 2020's leading lights have seen their price tags shoot up.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we couldn't help hopping on Transfermarkt's 'Biggest market value increases' tool and seeing who had seen their figures hike the most since July 1, 2021.

Now, yes, we are acutely aware that said cutoff happened mid-tournament, but it just so happens that every member of the top 15, which we'll be focusing on here, had their stats updated on July 15.

Biggest transfer value increases

In other words, we can be almost certain that the respective leaps in transfer value are in indeed down to Euro 2020 performances, so be sure to check out the players in question down below:

15. Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennais and Belgium) - +€4 million

Market value before July 1: €22 million

Market value after July 1: €26 million

14. Ilya Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €6 million

Market value after July 1: €11 million

13. Patrick Schick (Bayer Leverkusen and Czech Republic) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €23 million

Market value after July 1: €28 million

12. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur and Denmark) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €35 million

Market value after July 1: €40 million

11. Jorginho (Chelsea and Italy) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €40 million

Market value after July 1: €45 million

10. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig and Spain) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €45 million

Market value after July 1: €50 million

9. Harry Maguire (Manchester United and England) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €45 million

Market value after July 1: €50 million

8. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Italy) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €60 million

Market value after July 1: €65 million

7. Declan Rice (West Ham United and England) - +€5 million

Market value before July 1: €65 million

Market value after July 1: €70 million

6. Joakim Maehle (Atalanta and Denmark) - +€6 million

Market value before July 1: €13 million

Market value after July 1: €19 million

5. Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria and Denmark) - +€7 million

Market value before July 1: €13 million

Market value after July 1: €20 million

4. Luke Shaw (Manchester United and England) - +€7 million

Market value before July 1: €35 million

Market value after July 1: €42 million

3. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United and England) - +€10 million

Market value before July 1: €30 million

Market value after July 1: €40 million

2. Federico Chiesa (Juventus and Italy) - +€10 million

Market value before July 1: €60 million

Market value after July 1: €70 million

1. Pedri (Barcelona and Spain) - +€10 million

Market value before July 1: €70 million

Market value after July 1: €80 million

Increased stock for Euro 2020 stars

As soon as you start seeing names like Maehle and Phillips, you just know that it's the limelight of Euro 2020 that has inevitably seen their transfer values hike over the last few weeks.

It really does go to show that major international tournaments can play a key role in highlighting the quality of top players to a wider audience and sometimes draw a major transfer as a result.

Whether or not players like Chiesa or Damasgaard will bag themselves a James-Rodriguez-to-Real-Madrid-like move remains to be seen, but it's great to see them getting the credit they deserve.

Besides, if they can back up their Euro 2020 displays with top performances at the World Cup next year then they'll be breaking banks and walloping wallets around the globe in no time.

