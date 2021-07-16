Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The British Grand Prix is back for another year and packed grandstands return for the first time since 2019, which is great to see.

The Silverstone crowd is one of the most passionate and noisy that the drivers get to race in front of and, after a year away, they'll be eager to put on a show that gets them out of their seats.

What sort of weather can those in the cars and those in the stands expect to enjoy this weekend at Silverstone, though?

We take a look at what the British summer has in store for us this time around...

FRIDAY - FP1 AND QUALIFYING WEATHER

Sunshine and a light breeze is forecast on Friday with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. There's also a 0% chance of rain for the entire day.

SATURDAY - FP2 AND SPRINT WEATHER

Saturday is set to be the same as Friday with 0% chance of rain, sunshine and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. F1 Sprint is introduced for the first-time and it looks as though the drivers will be able to go flat out in the new format.

SUNDAY - RACE WEATHER

Anodther dry and warm day expected with 0% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

It appears that there'll be no rain over the weekend, which could be considered rare for Silverstone given the country we're in, so let's hope the on-track action is as red-hot as the off-track conditions.

