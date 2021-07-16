Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has said that he is hopeful that Mercedes' updates to the car for this weekend's British Grand Prix are going to help them close the gap to Red Bull on track at Silverstone.

The sweeping, fast layout of Silverstone has proven a stronghold for Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era with Hamilton also enjoying real dominance there in his career having won seven times on home turf.

However, the challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen are putting up this season is enough to suggest that the Briton could well be off top-spot come the chequered flag in both F1's new Sprint format and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.

Mercedes have brought upgrades to their car for Silverstone in a bid to close the gap to their title rivals, however, and Hamilton is hopeful it's going to make the fight a closer one this weekend, though he stopped short at saying there's going to be huge improvements:

"A lot of work's gone on over the last couple of weeks so I'm hoping that to come back to a circuit that suits us a little bit better hopefully bodes well for a closer battle," said Hamilton.

"There's a lot of changes on the car but it's not a massive update in terms of the gap that we've seen in the races."

