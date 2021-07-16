NBA 2K22: Cover Stars Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 is arriving later this year and the gaming community will be excited to hear that the cover athletes have been announced.

This is very exciting news, but as always it will cause a lot of debate as many will conflict as to who they believe should be on the cover of NBA 2K22.

Since 1999, the American gaming publisher has been bringing the basketball game to our television screens across the globe, and each game that follows, we always see huge new changes and features.

With a lot already known about the game, we are no doubt the game will be in huge demand when it comes out in September.

Cover Stars Revealed For NBA 2K22

What is great for fans to see is that three cover athletes have been announced for the game. For a while fans have been nervously waiting to see who it would be, and we can finally reveal it to you.

These cover athletes have already caused a debate, with some thinking other players deserved to be on the front cover, but only a small selection of basketballers can be picked so it must be a very hard decision to make.

Two of them are from the Dallas Mavericks. One is Slovenian professional basketball player Luka Doncic, and the other is German basketballer Dirk Nowitzki.

Meanwhile, it is a huge moment for female basketball as, for the first time, a woman will feature on the cover. Candace Parker, who plays for Chicago Sky, is the athlete that has been picked for this historic moment.

This is great to see, not just for basketball fans but for the world of sport, and hopefully other sports games like FIFA will follow and feature a female cover star in the future.

Now that the cover athletes are known, there should be a lot more promotion to come out around the game soon, including longer trailers and also possibly gameplay footage as well as beta and demo details.

