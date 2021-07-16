Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has addressed his fans in a video posted to Instagram yesterday giving updates on the injury sustained in the trilogy fight vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this past weekend.

McGregor is currently staying in an apartment near the hospital where he underwent surgery and is using a mobility scooter to help him move around to prevent further damage to his leg.

Late on in the first round of the fight with Poirier, McGregor bounced back from throwing a bunch, only to see his leg completely snap from underneath him, resulting in the fight coming to an early end.

Since then, a lot has been made of when the leg broke, but, according to the Irishman, he had injury problems going into the fight.

McGregor has since claimed that he was already injured before entering the Octagon on Saturday, and in his recent video has stated: “I was injured going into the fight, people are asking me, when was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White, ask UFC, ask Dr. Davidson.

"They knew... I had stress fractures on my leg going into that cage.

"There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring with no shin pads and I kicked the knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle."

In pre-fight training photos shared to his Twitter account (TheNotoriousMMA), it’s evident that McGregor was in fact already suffering with issues with his leg leading up to the fight, as in numerous pictures you could see his injured leg completely wrapped up with tape.

He added: “I had multiple stress fractures in the shinbone above the ankle.”

In footage released by BT Sport, it was clear that the Irishman was adamant the fight should have been classed as a doctor’s stoppage and has since called out his opponent , saying “you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want.”

If it was up to the fighters, it’s clear there would be a fourth fight as there is unfinished business between the pair, and McGregor is keen on getting revenge, however, with the last fight being the third and therefore the final of the trilogy, it’s unlikely we’ll see the two match up in the cage again anytime soon.

It’s possible to find the silver lining, though, as McGregor confirmed in the video that without the outcome of Saturday’s bout happening, he would have never committed to “going under the knife” - which is positive to think that the star may now have had the surgery needed in order to prevent losing a fight the same way again.

