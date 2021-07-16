Tokyo Olympics: Who are Team GB's three captains for the women's football tournament?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Team GB head coach Hege Riise has announced three captains for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with each of the home nations represented.

Steph Houghton and Sophie Ingle, captains of England and Wales respectively, as well as Arsenal skipper Kim Little, have been chosen to lead Great Britain this summer.

Between them, the three have 366 international caps and bring an abundance of tournament experience.

The trio will captain the team on rotation through the tournament, with Riise stressing the importance of having a “leadership team.”

Speaking of the decision to appoint three captains, the Norwegian manager said: “We are fortunate to have so many experienced and talented players in our squad and we think of ourselves as a ‘leaderful’ team, where every individual brings their own leadership strengths to the group.

“However Steph, Sophie and Kim will lead the way on the pitch. This is a very close group on and off the pitch and I have been so impressed how they have all come together.”

Here’s a look at all three captains in closer detail:

Steph Houghton

The English centre-back has been captain of her national team since January 2014 and was the obvious choice to lead a Team GB side that is made up of 15 English players.

A no-nonsense defender who has bags of international tournament experience, Houghton was influential for Great Britain back in 2012, where she scored three goals in four games, including winners against Brazil and New Zealand.

Houghton did struggle with injuries near the end of last season and missed the closing stages of the campaign, but is seemingly back fully fit now.

Kim Little

Little made her international debut 15 years ago and now has 140 caps for Scotland.

The 31-year-old is vice-captain of the national team, but is Arsenal's skipper and helped to guide the Gunners to a Champions League spot last season.

The Scot was also part of the Great Britain team in 2012, as one of only two non-English players chosen by manager Hope Powell.

This experience of playing in the Olympics will be invaluable for Riise’s team, which has a number of young stars in their ranks.

Sophie Ingle

Ingle also boats over 100 caps for her country and took over the captaincy from Jess Fishlock back in 2015.

A versatile player, who can play in both defence and midfield, Ingle’s Chelsea influence could help get the best out of Fran Kirby, who has struggled in the past to replicate her club form at international level.

The 29-year-old is the only Welsh player in Riise’s squad which is a testament to the faith the Norwegian manager has in the Blues star.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News