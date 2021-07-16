Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every single England player can hold their head high after their performances this summer.

The Three Lions inspired a nation and reached their first final since 1966.

It wasn’t to be for Gareth Southgate’s side as they agonisingly lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

But many of these players achieved legendary status despite the end result.

One of those whose stock rose considerably this summer was goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Everton man has been considered erratic throughout his career but was anything but this summer, conceding just twice. He finished the tournament with the most clean sheets and was almost England’s hero with two penalty saves in the shootout against Italy.

But misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka meant that Pickford’s saves were in vain.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But that didn’t stop him from receiving a hero's welcome upon his return home.

Footage has emerged from the homecoming party Pickford’s friends and family threw for the 27-year-old - and he was certainly enjoying it.

Pickford famously had the phrase ‘Get the rave on’ stitched onto his boots a couple of years ago and he was certainly getting the rave on as he belted out Cher’s ‘I believe’ whilst on the shoulders of a pal.

Take a look:

Check out the reaction of England fans, who were absolutely loving it:

England boss, Southgate, praised Pickford for his brilliant tournament and insisted he answered plenty of critics.

"I thought he had a brilliant tournament. There are a lot of players in the category," Southgate said.

"The number of times I've sat here and his place is questioned. He's constantly delivered for us and this tournament was his best run of performances for England. He should be hugely proud of that.

"He could do little more in terms of keeping the ball out of our net and he had a really outstanding tournament."

News Now - Sport News