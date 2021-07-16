Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 drivers might be in the middle of a battle right now in terms of the 2021 season, but they took a break yesterday afternoon to look ahead to next season with the launch of the 2022 F1 car.

The new car has been designed with the intention of making racing closer and overtaking easier, as well as comply with the new regulations that will be in play throughout the upcoming season.

So how did the drivers react? All 20 of them met for a photoshoot around the newly unveiled car and shared their thoughts in the Formula 1 announcement video.

Max Verstappen, the current leader in the Drivers’ Championship, said: “It’s interesting, it looks very different to what we are used to.

“The most important thing is that the racing is better. We have to be able to follow the car in front of us closer and if this is the way forward for that, I will be delighted.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said: “It’s a serious challenge getting used to a new era and if this car makes following easier then it will be amazing for the fans and the sport.”

Whilst talking to Sky F1, retired British driver and former champion Jenson Button said that the car would definitely be harder to drive.

“Less downforce, it’s always more difficult to drive, those high-speed corners where now they are just bolted to the road, basically, I think we will see a few more moments.

“The cars these days are so on edge you can’t get a slide whereas this, when it’s less about the downforce and more about the tyre, I think you’ll be getting some drifts here and there which will be nice to see.”

Elsewhere on the grid, here's what others had to say:

Daniel Ricciardo: "The rear looks pretty old school, more like a 2008 car – the more I look at it, the more normal it seems to be already."

Carlos Sainz: "I really like it from the front wheels back. It's more aggressive at the front."

Charles Leclerc: “I’ve already tried it on the sim and it is quite a different car to drive. It looks cool, it looks aggressive and hopefully it will improve the racing.”

Pierre Gasly: "It's pretty exciting and looks great – you can clearly see the difference."

The 2022 car is clearly a remarkable sight, but what specifications sets it above the rest?

For one, it has ‘ground-effect’ aerodynamics ie. the way the air passes over and under the car. The floor of the vehicle dons two long tunnels in order to ensure the car’s total downforce is generated from the underbody and wheelrims are increased from 13 inches to 18.

It will undoubtedly make for some exhilarating races and bring even more excitement to the new season.

