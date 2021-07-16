Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaks Reveal Great New Feature Coming To Planes In Upcoming Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard should arrive in late 2021 and some leaks are suggesting that there is a great new feature coming to planes in the game.

The game has had a lot of leaks and rumours, but sadly for fans not a lot of it has been officially confirmed yet, so gamers are hoping that this comes soon.

The game, despite many believing it will be released in 2021, doesn’t have an exact release date, and many will be hoping this is revealed soon.

The latest leak that has been revealed around planes will have a lot of players even more excited for Vanguard to come out.

Leaks Reveal Planes Will Have Exciting New Feature In Call of Duty Vanguard

Typically in the Call of Duty franchise, planes have only been used to fly from one place to the other; however it seems like they will also have another use in Vanguard when they take over Warzone.

The hugely popular battle royale game was passed over from Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War, and they will do the same again when Vanguard is launched.

Reliable leaker Tom Henderson announced this new revelation on social media, as he told the gaming community that the planes in Warzone will have some sort of weapon on them. He said that this was found in the datamined code for Call of Duty.

This would be an amazing feature to allow planes to have weapons so that they can be used in combat and also suggests that there could be some sort of aerial warfare.

It would be an amazing feature, however COD needs to make sure that they don’t make it too overpowered as this could ruin the battle royale mode as we know it.

Hopefully they manage to involve the planes in the best way and when Vanguard take over Warzone, they turn it into an even better experience.

