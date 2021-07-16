F1 2021 Update 1.04 Patch Notes: Release Date, PS5, PS4, Xbox and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 has officially been released but the game's developers are already working on a patch to make some early fixes.

The latest edition to the virtual racing sim series has received positive reviews from critics across the gaming community, who have been impressed with its variation and options on offer for both casual and skilled players.

That being said, it has not been without his flaws, with some discovering glitches having accumulated the game via Early Access.

As a result, EA and Codemasters have not wasted any time by releasing this patch straight away for the PC, which may have been simpler than dealing with console issues.

Nevertheless, here are all the details concerning the first F1 2021 patch:

F1 2021 Patch Notes 1.04

The following implementations have been made by EA in their latest patch.

Addressed an issue where users would experience a corrupt save if they edited their vehicle’s livery from within the MyTeam HQ. Saves that were previously corrupted as a result of this bug will be able to be resumed after applying the patch.

Added general stability fixes.

Release Date

While this patch has already been launched for PC players, the developers have not yet confirmed when this would be coming out for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. We are certain that this will also cover last-gen systems as well.

But fear not, as soon as we receive more information on this, we will let you know by updating this section of the article. Stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled!

