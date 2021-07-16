Tottenham transfer news: Another big-name player set for talks over future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hugo Lloris is set to discuss his future at Tottenham Hotspur once he returns to action following France's Euro 2020 campaign, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The 34-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in what would be a reunion with former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Still, the Ligue 1 giants recently signed Italy's Euro 2020 hero in Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer and already have the likes of Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico as first-team options, so a return to France does seem unlikely.

Ahead of talks about his future, a transfer to an Italian team reportedly looks more likely, although there is no guarantee he will leave.

How long does Lloris have left on his Tottenham contract?

This is what represents quite the conundrum for Spurs.

Undoubtedly, Lloris is an important figure and would take some replacing. Having started every single one of Spurs' 38 Premier League games last season, it's clear that he is the No.1 and the idea of Joe Hart taking over from him would likely be a cause for concern, given the trajectory of his career in recent years.

Clearly, a new signing would likely be necessary but, frankly, the veteran French custodian still ranks pretty highly in the Premier League, so even drafting in sufficient quality to replace him might prove difficult.

Indeed, according to FBREF data, the former Lyon star recorded the third-highest save percentage (75.5%) in the English top flight last season from the seventh-highest number of saves (111).

Still, he does only have a year left on his contract and perhaps an offer could tempt Tottenham into selling. After all, they will not have another chance to bank any kind of money from him, especially as he's able to talk to foreign clubs in January 2022.

What goalkeepers have Tottenham been linked with?

The Athletic's David Ornstein recently suggested West Bromwich Albion's England international Sam Johnstone was on the club's radar.

In the Premier League last season, no one made as many saves as the 28-year-old (161).

What has been said about Lloris' future?

Speaking to Football Insider in May, pundit Frank McAvennie stressed that keeping Lloris would be a good idea.

“34 is nothing for a good goalkeeper," he said.

"They need to keep hold of their good players.

“They have a wonderful new stadium and lots of good players but they might all leave. We’ve seen what is happening with Kane.

“They could lose a lot of big assets this summer so keeping someone like Lloris around is a good move. Levy has actually done well there.”

