Formula 1 and McLaren driver Lando Norris has opened up about his terrifying ordeal at the Euro 2020 final in Wembley, London.

The final, which took place on Sunday, July 11, would have seen the Englishman leaving the stadium heartbroken anyway, having just witnessed England lose to Italy on penalties.

When he attempted to make his way back to his car, however, he encountered two men who proceeded to steal his watch, worth £40,000, and leave the 21-year old “unharmed but understandably shaken” - statement via his team.

Norris spoke out on the incident at Silverstone on Thursday, saying: “I’m alright, I’m getting better.

“I’m not in perfect condition - I’ve been better, I’m just trying to recover and make sure I’m completely ready but there’s not a lot I can do.

"The biggest thing was the shock of feeling like you’re going home and something happens so quickly like that.

"The difficult thing was the shock of realising it can happen to anyone - including you yourself - when you never think it’s going to happen or there’s a slim chance it can happen to you.

"The biggest struggle is shock & that you can still be vulnerable in any position.

"It’s a scary thing, I don’t wish it on anyone. I hope people can make changes so that it doesn’t."

The young driver is due to partake in the British Grand Prix, which is happening this Sunday, July 18, and the race will be vital for him.

Norris is currently having the best season of his professional career so far; he stands at fourth place in the world championship, has taken three podiums and has scored points in every race this season - the only driver to do so.

And it seems as though the Grand Prix is what the Brit is channelling all his energy into, as he also said: “To focus on something else and stop thinking about it because I am an over-thinker.

“You can think the best but I tend to always think the worst. Things like that are not nice, so to get my mind off it, focus on having a weekend, seeing all the fans again is something I definitely look forward to.”

Norris is clearly trying to keep to a positive mindset now and keep recovering from the traumatising events of last Sunday. He also said: “Returning to normality is a nice thing. Trying to come here and focus on the job I have this weekend, just thinking about racing and driving is what makes me smile.”

Hopefully the McLaren driver is able to get a result he is proud of on Sunday, to not only further the incredible season he’s having, but move onwards and upwards from the stress endured last week.

