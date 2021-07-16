NBA 2K22: Announcement Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 is only a few months away, and gaming fans were treated to a brand new trailer to hype them up ahead of the big release.

NBA 2K is a huge franchise, and has been enjoyed by many ever since the first game came out all the way back in 1999.

Alongside this trailer being revealed, a lot of official information was confirmed, including who the cover stars would be. There are three in total, and all are thoroughly excited to be on the cover of the game.

The basketball game is highly anticipated, and hopefully NBA 2K22 will not fail deliver as it is highly anticipated.

Announcement Trailer Revealed for NBA 2K22

Only a few days ago we saw the first trailer of the game get shown to fans of the franchise. Due to it being only 30 seconds long, it doesn’t show a lot, but it is something that should excite fans.

It was shown to all on Twitter, and despite not featuring gameplay footage, it definitely would have given fans a glimpse of what to expect.

With the release of the game happening just after summer, hopefully we will see a lot more in-game footage come out in the next few weeks.

Since the first ever game was made, the American gaming publisher has been bringing the basketball game to our television screens across the globe, and each game that follows, we always see huge new changes and features.

The basketball game has endured good and bad moments over the last few years, however the excitement and anticipation ahead of the latest game coming out is huge.

Therefore the game needs to put in a lot of work and effort to make sure they meet the expectations and this announcement trailer is a very good place to start.

