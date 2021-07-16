Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea legend John Terry poked fun at Gary Cahill's ripped physique on Instagram on Thursday, as he mocked the Crystal Palace star's workout photo.

The former England international, 40, saw the funny side as his fellow countryman posted a revealing shirtless photo of himself to his timeline that showed off his incredibly ripped physique.

Despite his wealth of experience, Cahill is clearly taking nothing for granted and wants to impress new manager Patrick Vieira, who replaced Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

In the post, which can be seen here, the 35-year-old looked totally jacked as he posed for a selfie while also giving fans a glimpse into his home gym which includes a cross trainer and weightlifting bench.

Terry wrote: “Love it big man, that's exactly why I made you get changed away from me."

The 35-year-old, who won 61 caps for his country, won two Premier League titles alongside Terry in 2015 and 2017, the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012, as well as the Europa League in 2013.

His former captain has made no secret of his desire to follow former teammates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard into first-team management, with his eyes firmly set on eventually replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge as he continues to learn the ropes under Dean Smith at Villa Park.

It's also been reported he was on Bournemouth's shortlist to replace Eddie Howe at the Vitality Stadium, while there's also been strong interest from Derby County and West Bromwich Albion in the past.

Terry told The Times: "My ambition is very clear. There's an end goal for me and that's managing Chelsea Football Club.

"My team will be winning - hopefully - very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four.

"I’ve got one more year left at Villa. I’m in a privileged position because I’m in no rush. I want to be a No 1 but I’ll get there at some point."

He added: "I look at Lamps and Stevie and the success they’ve both had.

"Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable. l probably wasn’t ready to go into coaching then. I am now."

Meanwhile, Cahill is currently locked in discussions over a new contract, with Vieira reportedly keen on keeping the 35-year-old at Selhurst Park.

However, he insists that he is in no rush to sign a new deal, saying: “I am totally relaxed about the situation myself.

“I am in a different situation to some in terms of their age. I am just looking to consistently try and perform at the level I want to be at.

“By the end of the season, as long as I feel as fit as I do now, feel as hungry to win games, go out and perform and train as I do now then for sure I’ll carry on playing.”

