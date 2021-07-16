QPR News: Hoops set to make major call regarding the future of key figure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers will be desperate to get off to a good start in the Championship next month following an impressive end to the previous campaign which culminated in a ninth place finish in the league standings.

The Hoops have managed to make a significant amount of progress in recent years since their decision to hand over the reins to Mark Warburton.

As well as drafting in a number of individuals who have gone on to shine in this particular division, the QPR boss has helped to nurture the talent of some of the club's younger players.

Before sealing a move to Crystal Palace last year, Ebereche Eze managed to set the Championship alight under the guidance of Warburton as he provided 22 direct goal contributions in 46 league appearances during the 2019/20 campaign.

Meanwhile, Ilias Chair has also benefitted from being granted the freedom to express himself at this level as he netted eight goals and chipped in with four assists for his team-mates last season.

With the future currently looking bright for QPR, it is hardly a surprise that the club's hierarchy have seemingly now decided to try to extend Warburton's stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops are looking to offer the 58-year-old a new improved contract.

It is understood that QPR are confident that Warburton will sign this particular deal before the start of the season.

The Hoops boss, who is currently on a one-year rolling contract, has already kicked off his preparations for the upcoming campaign by signing seven new players and could be about to bolster his squad once again by sealing a move for Moses Odubajo.

1 of 15 When did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba from Juventus? 2014 2015 2016 2017

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Warburton has managed to transform the Hoops' fortunes during his time at the club, it is abundantly clear that he deserves a new contract.

Despite losing Eze ahead of the previous campaign, QPR managed to push on in the England Under-21's absence as they finished in a higher position in the Championship standings.

Having brought a feel good factor back to the club, Warburton will be confident in his ability to achieve a great deal of success at this particular level in the coming months with QPR.

By tying the former Nottingham Forest boss down to a new deal, the Hoops could potentially benefit from this stability next season as there is every chance that the club could emerge as contenders for a top-six finish in the second-tier.

Transfer News LIVE: Haaland bid rejected, Lewandowski to Man City, Messi staying at Barca

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News