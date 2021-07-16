Steam Deck: Price, Release Date, Games, PC, Pre-Order And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Surprising news was revealed in the gaming world when company Valve announced a new console called the Steam Deck and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

Valve are an American video game developer and publisher, and they have been involved in the gaming industry since 1996, so they know a lot and this new handheld console should excite the community.

It is very interesting to see this new handheld console be announced, as it means that the Steam Deck will be competing directly with Nintendo and the popular console the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has also recently announced a new console called the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Read More: Nintendo Switch OLED Upgrade Announced: Price, Release Date, Screen, Pre-Order And All You Know

Despite having such big competition, it seems like Valve are somewhat confident that the Steam Deck can compete with the Switch.

Release Date

The Steam Deck will be released this year in December 2021, but sadly we don’t have an exact date yet.

Price

The price details have already been revealed by Valve and it will vary depending on the storage the console holds.

Here are the exact price details:

The 64GB version will cost $399, which is £288.

The 256GB will be available for $529, which is £382

The 512GB version, which is understandably the most expensive version, will be $649. This is £469.

Games

All games available on Steam will be available on the handheld console, and it has also been said that the Steam Deck will be taking PC games to handheld.

This is a really good idea as many who play PC games have probably been begging for them to be made available for handheld consoles.

PC

What is amazing about the Steam Deck is that its basically a PC on the go. Players are able to install and operate PC software on it, for example a web browser or game stores like the Epic Games Store. You can also download video-streaming services.



Other cool features are the fact that it can be connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse It also has a Cloud saving feature, and this means that gamers are able pick-up game save files between their Steam Deck and PC.

Pre-order

Valve is doing pre-orders in a pretty unique way. It isn’t as simple as just buying the item on a site so be sure to read down below to make sure you know exactly what to do.

Pre-orders will be available from Friday, July 16 at 10 am PDT, 1 pm EDT and 6 pm BST.

You have to make a reservation and it will only be available through Steam.

When on steam, you have to pay a $5 reservation fee and it will be applied to your Steam Deck purchase, so it is like a deposit.

If you cancel your reservation within 30 days of purchase, you will be able to get a refund.

You will also only be able to pre-order in the first 48 hours of availability if you made a purchase on Steam prior to June 2021.

If you've never purchased a game on Steam before but still want to put in a Steam Deck pre-order, you'll have to wait until Sunday July 18th.

This new handheld console sounds really interesting and will surely attract a lot of the gaming community, and we for sure are excited to see if it can compete with other devices.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News