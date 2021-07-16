Steam Deck: When Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Steam Deck was surprisingly announced and gamers across the globe are wondering when the console will be released.

It is a new handheld console, which will have to compete with the Switch, and it will be interesting to see how popular it is when it finally comes out.

What is very interesting about the Steam Deck is the fact that developers Valve are promoting it like it is a handheld PC. The Steam Deck can install PC software and can connect to a monitor, mouse or keyboard.

The excitement and expectation for this handheld console is now at an all time high, so we have to hope that it meets these expectations.

When will the Steam Deck Be Released?

As always, people will immediately want to know when the console will be released, and they will want to know as soon as possible.

Luckily, Valve gave us somewhat of a hint about the release date and they told all when they announced the Steam Deak.

They revealed the Steam Deck will be released this year in December 2021, but sadly we don’t have an exact date yet.

Pre-ordering the console is only a few hours away as well, as it will be available to do so at 6PM BST on Friday 16th July for those who have used Steam in the past.

For those who have never used Steam in the past, they will have to wait a couple of days as it will be available to pre-order from Sunday.

This new handheld console being released is very exciting news for the gaming community, and the fact it will have access to all the games available on Steam is a huge selling point.

With a few months until release, there should hopefully be a lot of information beforehand that will give us more understanding about the console.

It is definitely a bold move, but from all we have heard during the announcement leads us to believe that it really could be a big success.

