West Brom transfer news: Fresh twist emerges in ongoing saga involving Baggies ace

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to make a winning start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign when they head to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth in three weeks' time.

The Baggies are set to step up their preparations for this particular clash by playing Woking this evening in a pre-season friendly.

The supporters in attendance could get the chance to see new signings Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke in action following their recent moves to The Hawthorns.

With manager Valerien Ismael keen to put his own stamp on West Brom's squad between now and the end of the transfer window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Frenchman ends up drafting in some more fresh faces before the season kicks-off.

However, the Baggies boss will also need to be wary about the possibility of losing one of his key players this summer as goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have had a £6m bid rejected by West Brom for the shot-stopper.

As a result of this setback, the Hammers are now looking into the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain keeper Alphonso Areola on a season-long loan deal which would include an option to buy.

Areola has recently fallen further down the pecking order at the Parc de Princes following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As per a report from the Express & Star, it is understood that West Ham are not expected to follow up this particular bid with another offer due to the fact that West Brom are taking a tough stance regarding Johnstone's valuation.

Whilst Ismael has admitted that he expects the keeper to leave the club this summer, the Baggies are unwilling to accept offers below £20m.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With West Ham seemingly pulling out of the race to sign Johnstone, it will be intriguing to see whether another Premier League side are willing to negotiate a deal with West Brom.

Although the keeper was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to the second-tier earlier this year, he did manage to illustrate that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level as he made the most saves in the top-flight last season (166).

Whereas it would unquestionably be a blow for West Brom if Johnstone departs in the coming weeks, Ismael may be able to use the money generated from his sale to reinvest in his squad.

Providing that the Baggies boss nails his transfer recruitment, there is no reason why his side cannot go on to thrive in Johnstone's absence.

