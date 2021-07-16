Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's going to be a big few weeks for WWE with fans set to return on SmackDown tonight, and reports have emerged indicating that the company has decided to bring back a Hall of Famer as this new era begins.

Fightful Select is reporting that, as of Thursday, the WWE was working with saw Bill Goldberg returning to the company on the July 19 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The report notes that the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing on Monday's episode of Raw to start a feud with Bobby Lashley, who is going to be retaining the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank on Sunday night.

Sean Ross Sapp explains that, while plans may change, WWE is intending on having Goldberg challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

WWE appears to be pulling out all the stops for fans returning to shows. Fightful has learned that as of Thursday, WWEs plan was for Bill Goldberg to return on Monday's and to set up an eventual match with Bobby Lashley, targeted for Summerslam. Goldberg has a contract set for two matches per year through next year, and this would be his second of 2021.

WWE was reportedly intending on having Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but the two parties haven't been able to come to terms regarding a return.

Many fans have speculated that WWE originally wanted Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, with it being rumoured that the company pivoted to Goldberg when it became clear that 'The Beast' wouldn't be able to make the show.

Goldberg won't be the only top name returning to WWE for a big title match at SummerSlam. Various reports from reputable sources have indicated that John Cena will be returning to WWE by the July 23 episode of SmackDown for a big match with Roman Reigns at the pay-per-view.

News Now - Sport News