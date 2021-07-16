NBA 2K22: Behind the scenes footage revealed featuring Luka Dončić

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 has been announced and the game's developers have provided exclusive footage behind the scenes of the latest title being made.

The virtual basketball series will be the 17th mainline instalment under the 2K Sports umbrella since they took over the franchise in 2005.

Despite their long association with the game, the excitement levels each year for every new game doesn't decrease and it will be in huge demand once more.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić was selected as this year's cover star and was also caught by the game's developers during the process of making NBA 2K22.

Read more: NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover, Pre-Order, Trailer, PS4 and All You Need To Know

NBA 2K22 Behind the Scenes

While the official release date is still a few months away, 2K Sports have unveiled behind the scenes footage to the wider gaming community.

As you can see in the YouTube video below, Dončić is wearing a motion capture suit with marker dots to capture the best realistic movements possible.

Not only that but dribbles and shots were also captured from the two-time NBA All-Star, who is easily one of the most recognisable and loved players in the sport today.

With next-gen consoles accommodating various big titles for the first time, fans of the NBA 2K series will be hoping that the latest game will not disappoint.

Here's to hoping!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News