Nottingham Forest news: Premier League side step up transfer pursuit of in-demand Reds man

It has been a steady start to the summer transfer window by Nottingham Forest who will be desperate to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship next season following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

The Reds meandered their way to a 17th place finish in the second-tier standings as they struggled considerably with their consistency.

Whereas Forest were relatively impressive in a defensive sense, a lack of creativity ultimately stifled their progress earlier this year.

Hughton's side only managed to find the back of the net on 39 occasions in all competitions despite playing 49 games.

With the club's attack in need of a serious revamp, it will be intriguing to see what approach the Forest boss will take as he looks to resolve this issue.

Whereas Hughton may be tempted to splash the cash between now and the August, he could also find it beneficial to turn to Brennan Johnson for inspiration.

A star performer for Lincoln City during his loan spell at Sincil Bank last season, the winger was directly involved in 27 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

As a result of Johnson's stunning displays, the Imps reached the League One play-off final earlier this year where they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Although Johnson will be determined to prove his worth to Hughton during the upcoming campaign, Forest are currently facing a battle to keep the Wales international at the club.

According to The Athletic, Brentford have lodged a £3.5m bid for the winger as they look to secure his services this summer.

Johnson is also understood to be attracting interest from the likes of Barnsley, Leicester City and Leeds United.

With the Bees reportedly only willing to up their offer to £5m, it is unlikely that they will be able to meet Forest's valuation of £10m.

In order to deter interest from elsewhere, it is believed that the Reds are set to hold talks with Johnson over a new deal this month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With this particular transfer saga rumbling on, Forest ought to push ahead with their contract proposal to Johnson as a failure to make any progress could eventually result in the winger opting to move on to pastures new.

By convincing Johnson that he will be handed the opportunity to feature regularly for the club next season, Hughton could potentially reap the benefits of the teenager's presence later this year.

Having recorded double figures in terms of goals and assists last season, the winger may be able to reach new heights during the upcoming campaign by delivering the goods at Championship level.

Therefore, instead of selling Johnson, Forest should instead look to build a team around him as he clearly possesses all the ingredients needed to become a top player in the not too distant future.

