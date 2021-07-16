Birmingham City transfer news: Lee Bowyer issues encouraging update regarding defender pursuit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Birmingham City have made a brisk start to their summer transfer business this summer with Lee Bowyer deciding to put his own stamp on the club's squad ahead of his first full season in charge at St Andrew's.

As well opting to re-unite with former Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke, the Blues manager has secured the services of Ryan Woods and Jordan Graham on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, Tahith Chong and Juan Familia-Castillo will both be looking to make considerable strides in terms of their development by featuring regularly during their loan spells with Birmingham.

Not content with these aforementioned arrivals, Bowyer has recently been heavily linked with a move for a player who managed to demonstrate a great deal of promise in League One for Sunderland last season.

A report from The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers earlier this week revealed that Birmingham were looking into the possibility of signing Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan deal.

The centre-back enjoyed a fruitful stint at the Stadium of Light during the previous campaign as he made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats before returning to Wolves earlier this year.

As a result of a back injury, Sanderson was forced to watch on from the sidelines in the closing stages of the season as Sunderland faltered in his absence.

Ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, a positive update has now emerged concerning Birmingham's pursuit of the defender.

Making reference to Sanderson, Bowyer has revealed that an agreement with Wolves has been made regarding a temporary switch.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM (as cited by the Birmingham Mail) about this particular move, the Blues boss said: "We are hoping that will get done soon.

"It's something that I think has been agreed but he is just coming back from an injury so we are just making sure everything is right on the medical side of things.

"I don't think there's any problems, it's just a matter of time, another good addition to the squad.

"He defends properly and when I say properly, he marks, he puts his body on the line and is comfortable on the ball - another one that ticks all the boxes."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Newcastle United and Sunderland had both made concerted efforts to sign Sanderson in recent months, Birmingham have managed to pull of an almighty coup to convince the defender to make the move to St Andrew's.

With Wolves set to offer the 21-year-old a new deal before sanctioning his temporary departure, it will be interesting to see how the defender will fare in the Championship.

Having improved considerably as a player since his brief stint at this level with Cardiff City in which he made 10 league appearances for the Welsh club, Sanderson will fancy his chances of making a positive impression at St Andrew's.

The defender's arrival may potentially force the likes of Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a profound impact on the club's fortunes in the Championship next season.

