Despite once again losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor did manage to cause quite the stir in his post-fight interview.

McGregor lost the bout in the first round due to a doctor stoppage after the Irishman suffered a broken leg, but it's what he did after the fight that has stolen most of the headlines, and for all the wrong reasons as well.

The series stood at 1-1 going into the third bout, but this result leaves Poirier with the advantage, however, we have a feeling the rivalry is far from over.

There doesn’t seem to be any love lost between the pair and it's now spilled out away from just fighting, with personal attacks and controversial jibes being made by the Irishman.

Speaking to Joe Rogan while slumped in the cage after the bout, McGregor vented his frustration and believes he would have won without the stoppage.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding leg off him - usual s****, dive to close the distance,” he said.

“This is not over. If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on.”

McGregor’s next comment was certainly controversial and drew a strong reaction from the crowd in attendance.

“Your wife is in my DM’s,” gloated McGregor.

“Hey baby, hit me back up and I’ll chat to you later on. We’ll be having an after-party at the Wynn nightclub baby.”

These words weren’t taken too kindly by Poirier’s wife Jolie, who proceeded to show him the middle finger.

Dustin also wasn’t particularly fond of McGregor’s verbal ambush, particularly his promises before the fight.

“I can take, you know, the trash-talk. There’s no holds barred with the trash-talk, right?” said Poirier.

“But murder is something you don’t clown around about, there’s no coming back from that, and this guy was saying he was gonna murder me and all kinds of stuff. He was telling me he was gonna kill me tomorrow. I’m gonna leave here in a coffin.

“You don’t talk like that to people, man. I hope he gets home safe to his beautiful family.

“But, you know, this guy is a dirtbag. Karma is not a b****, she’s a mirror, and this guy said the wrong s***.”

UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Poirier will soon fight for the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira before any kind of rematch with McGregor.

