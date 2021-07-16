Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United may have finished second last season but they were a long way off challenging Manchester City in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished 12 points adrift of their rivals but never really threatened the champions.

However, throughout the season, they built foundations to build on in the coming years.

And it seems they are very much building on those foundations during this summer’s transfer window.

They’ve already agreed a £73 million deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that will excite every single United supporter.

But they’re not done there. Far from it, in fact.

That’s because, according to The Sun, they’re about to announce two more mega signings.

The report claims that the Red Devils are set to complete deals for defenders Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier. It states that ‘both deals are all but done with announcements expected towards the end of next week.’

United are likely to give Real Madrid £50 million for Varane, despite the 28-year-old having just one year left on his Bernabeu contract.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier wants to return to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid and the 30-year-old could join United in an £18 million deal.

With Sancho, Varane and Trippier all arriving, that will be £140 million spent and counting for the Red Devils.

But with those three arrivals, how will United line up this season?

Well, providing they don’t sell any big names - Paul Pogba in particular - we reckon it’ll look something like this:

First thing's first - Dean Henderson gets the nod over David de Gea in goal.

The back-three is interesting with Varane joining captain Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Maguire will play on the left and use his ability to bring the ball out of defence. Wan-Bissaka’s inability in attack has seen Solskjaer turn to Trippier and it may mean the right-back plays the right side of a back-three with the new signing for Atleti operating as a right wing-back. Luke Shaw is a dead-cert to play left wing-back.

In midfield, Pogba is likely to play alongside a more defensive-minded midfielder in the form of Scott McTominay.

Ahead of them, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes will support Edinson Cavani up front.

But there are just so many options for United.

Without departures, that would leave De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Amad Diallo, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beer, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood missing out on a starting XI.

Either way, United will have a squad capable of challenging Manchester City for the title this season and win their first Premier League title since 2012/13.

