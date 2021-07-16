Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bray Wyatt has sent some sincere messages to fans on social media this past week as his absence from WWE TV continues.

He has been off WWE TV since the RAW after WrestleMania 37, where he was defeated by Randy Orton at The Show of Shows due to the interference of Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt appeared on RAW in a Firefly Fun House segment, outlaying his future, but hasn’t been seen since – creating much speculation from the WWE Universe about his next move.

Fans have missed the former WWE Champion since his last appearance on TV, but, according to a report by PWInsider, he is being kept off TV for an unknown reason. However, it must be stressed it's not because of any backstage heat. It's well known that he is liked by officials and the higher ups.

He has made a habit of disappearing in the past, however, so it's something we should've expected. Wyatt took a hiatus for almost a year in 2018-19, introducing The Fiend to WWE upon his return. The 34-year-old also took a shorter break in 2020 after losing to Braun Strowman.

Despite his fascinating character, Wyatt has often found himself struggling to maintain his position in the spotlight. But, he is a two-time Universal Champion and also has one reign with the WWE Championship – plus a few tag-team title reigns.

But Wyatt often finds himself stuck in meaningless feuds with a lack of character development.

His second Universal title reign is evident of this, holding the belt for just six days before losing it to Roman Reigns.

After a brief feud with Kevin Owens, he reignited his beef with Randy Orton, setting up their WrestleMania bout earlier this year – where Wyatt took a heavy defeat, plunging him back into hiding.

While being away from WWE, fans have voiced their concerns for Wyatt on social media, and he has recently responded with some heartfelt messages.

On one occasion, he confirmed to fans that he missed them too.

Wyatt is scheduled to appear at SummerSlam on August 21, and has been included on advertisements for RAW on August 9.

Who will The Fiend take on next?

