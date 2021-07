Tokyo Olympics 2021 Basketball: Schedule, Teams, Dates, Qualification And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Basketball is coming back to the Olympic Games in Tokyo and we have everything you need to know right here!

It has been a sport that has appeared on the calendar every year since 1936 and will be carrying on this streak in Japan between July and August.

There is no getting away from the fact that the United States (USA) have utterly dominated the event, with only a few exceptions where they have failed to walk away with gold medals in both men's and women's events.

Can they do the same in Tokyo? Will we see new Olympic champions crowned? Scroll down to find everything you need to know about this year's respective tournaments.

Schedule

The 12 sides that are taking part have been split into three groups of four and they are as follows:

Men's

Group A: Iran, France, USA, Czech Republic

Group B: Australia, Germany, Italy, Nigeria

Group C: Argentina, Japan, Spain, Slovenia

Women's

Group A: South Korea, Spain, Serbia, Canada

Group B: Japan, France, Nigeria, USA

Group C: Australia, Belgium, Puerto Rico, China

Here you can find the complete schedule and results from this year's Olympic basketball event. All start times are in British Standard Time (BST).

Sunday 25th July 2021

Men's Preliminary Round Group A - Iran vs Czech Republic - 2 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Germany vs Italy - 5:40 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Australia - Nigeria - 9:20 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group A - France vs USA - 1 pm

Monday 26th July 2021

Women's Preliminary Round Group A - South Korea vs Spain - 2 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group C - Argentina vs Slovenia

Women's Preliminary Round Group A - Serbia vs Canada - 9:20 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group C - Japan vs Spain - 1 pm

Tuesday 27th July 2021

Women's Preliminary Round Group B - Japan vs France - 2 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group B - Nigeria vs USA - 5:40 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group C - Australia vs Belgium - 9:20 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group C - Puerto Rico vs China - 1 pm

Wednesday 28th July 2021

Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Nigeria vs Germany - 2 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group A - USA vs Iran - 5:40 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Italy vs Australia - 9:20 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group A - Czech Republic vs France - 1 pm

Thursday 29th July 2021

Women's Preliminary Round Group A - Canada vs South Korea - 2 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group C - Slovenia vs Japan - 5:40 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group A - Spain vs Serbia - 9:20 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group C - Spain vs Argentina - 1 pm

Friday 30th July 2021

Women's Preliminary Round Group C - Belgium vs Puerto Rico - 2 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group B - USA vs Japan - 5:40 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group B - France vs Nigeria - 9:40 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group C - China vs Australia - 1 pm

Saturday 31st July 2021

Men's Preliminary Round Group A - Iran vs France - 2 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Italy vs Nigeria - 5:40 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Australia vs Germany - 9:20 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group A - USA vs Czech Republic - 1 pm

Sunday 1st August 2021

Women's Preliminary Round Group A - Canada vs Spain - 2 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group C - Argentina vs Japan - 5:40 am

Men's Preliminary Round Group C - Spain vs Slovenia - 9:20 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group A - South Korea vs Serbia - 1 pm

Monday 2nd August 2021

Women's Preliminary Round Group B - Nigeria vs Japan - 2 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group B - France vs USA - 5:40 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group C - China vs Belgium - 9:20 am

Women's Preliminary Round Group C - Australia vs Puerto Rico - 1 pm

Tuesday 3rd August 2021

Men's Quarterfinal - 2 am

Men's Quarterfinal - 5:40 am

Men's Quarterfinal - 9:20 am

Men's Quarterfinal - 1 pm

Wednesday 4rd August 2021

Women's Quarterfinal - 2 am

Women's Quarterfinal - 5:40 am

Women's Quarterfinal - 9:20 am

Women's Quarterfinal - 1 pm

Thursday 5th August 2021

Men's Semifinal - 5:15 am

Men's Semifinal - 12 am

Friday 6th August 2021

Women's Semifinal - 5:40 am

Men's Semifinal - 12 am

Saturday 7th August 2021

Men's Gold Medal Game - 3:30 am

Women's Bronze Medal Game - 8 am

Men's Bronze Medal Game - 12 pm

Sunday 8th August 2021

Women's Gold Medal Game - 3:30 am

Teams

Here are a list of teams that are competing at the Olympics this summer:

Men's

Japan

Argentina

Australia

France

Germany

Iran

Italy

Nigeria

Slovenia

Spain

USA

Women's

Japan

South Korea

Spain

Serbia

Canada

France

Nigeria

USA

Australia

Belgium

Puerto Rico

China

Dates

Basketball at the Games will run between Sunday 25th July until Saturday 7th August 2021, a timeframe of 13 days.

Qualification

The qualifying process for the Olympic Games has changed in recent years and there was three pathways that teams could earn themselves a ticket to Japan.

Seven teams qualified directly after the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the top two European and American teams, and the top teams from Africa, Asia and Oceania.

The next best 16 teams from each continent competed in the Olympic qualifiers and were organised into four groups of six teams. Only the side that finished top would qualify.

The host Japan automatically qualified for the tournament.

You can find all of the latest news from the Olympic Games right here at GiveMeSport.

