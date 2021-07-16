Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye major deal with London rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Tammy Abraham?

Dean Jones recently revealed that Aston Villa have a clear run at signing Chelsea forward Abraham this summer as despite West Ham's concrete interest in the 23-year-old, the Hammers cant stretch to the Blues' £40m demands for the player.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones said, "The only other club that have shown concrete interest have been West Ham.

"But they can't really stretch to £40m, from what I'm told. I think their limit on a striker is around £30m and it doesn't seem like Chelsea are going to be willing to sell him for that. So, at the moment, it kind of looks like they've got a clear run at him."

However, it appears Villa may now face some key competition for Abraham's signature, with the latest reports claiming Arsenal are keen on a deal for the England international.

Are Arsenal interested in signing Abraham?

The Telegraph claim that Arsenal are one of the sides interested in signing Chelsea's Abraham in the transfer window, although the Gunners would have to sell some players if they are to meet the West London club's price-tag.

The report suggests that the London outfit are still looking for a fee of £40m for the England international, who despite growing up within the Chelsea academy, was a boyhood Arsenal fan and idolised Thierry Henry.

Speaking during a loan spell at Bristol City in 2019 as per The Telegraph, Abraham said, "Someone I looked up to was Thierry Henry. His variations of finishing, his movement, the way he dribbles… someone like that has a key impact on me. I would love to be as big as him and maybe even better."

What did Jack Grealish say about Abraham?

Aston Villa playmaker Grealish has previously waxed lyrical over Abraham and claimed that he's an unbelievable player who he loved playing with.

Speaking on Instagram Live last year as per the Chelsea Chronicle, Grealish said, “Unbelievable. Couldn’t believe how good he was with the ball for how tall he is. Loved playing with him.”

The pair played alongside each other in the 2018/19 season for Villa in the Championship. The Chelsea forward netted 26 goals in England's second division that term to help secure the Villains promotion to the Premier League.

How many goals did Abraham score last season?

The 6 ft 3 striker was Chelsea's joint top scorer last season and netted on 12 occasions for the Blues, averaging 0.38 goals per match despite a lack of opportunities.

In the 2020/21 Premier League campaign Abraham made just 12 starts and netted six goals. The forward was very much out of favour under Thomas Tuchel, as the German manager played the 23-year-old just four times in England's top flight from February onwards.

A move away from Stamford Bridge could be exactly what Abraham needs to find a place where he can become a regular starter and continue his development.

