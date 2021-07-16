Man United transfer news: Major update on Raphael Varane move emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Manchester United have almost reached a contractual agreement with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Recent reports from Sky Sports revealed that Man United have been given permission to speak to Madrid defender Varane and are now negotiating personal terms with the player over a proposed switch to Old Trafford this summer.

The report suggested that the 28-year-old would be willing to make the move to the Red Devils if an agreement can be reached.

It now appears that United have made progress in their pursuit of Varane with the latest reports claiming that the club are nearing an agreement with the defender.

What has Mohamed Bouhafsi said about Varane?

Bouhafsi claims that Man United have almost reached a contractual agreement with Varane over a potential switch to the Manchester outfit in the transfer window this summer.

The journalist suggests that discussions are advanced between the two parties and talks are now also open with Real Madrid, although the Red Devils are yet to make an offer for the World Cup winner as it stands.

What could Varane’s arrival mean for Eric Bailly?

Should Varane arrive at Old Trafford this summer, it would push Bailly to fourth choice centre-back behind the Frenchman, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The Ivorian has been linked with a move away from United this summer, despite recently signing a new contract with the Manchester outfit.

Speaking on The Football Terrace last month, Dean Jones said, “I’m told that Bailly might still leave… Bailly might actually end up going back to Villarreal. Bailly might still leave and that’s why United still want another centre-back."

According to WhoScored, Bailly was United’s worst performing central defender with five or more starts in the Premier League last season having achieved a rating of just 6.41.

This suggests that the Red Devils should sell him on and look to raise funds to improve other areas of the squad.

Will Man United sign any other defenders this summer?

Man United had been linked with signing a right-back this summer, in particular Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, as reports from Football Insider last month claimed that the Spanish champions rejected a £10m offer from United for the defender.

However, talk over a move for Trippier has since dried up and it seems that the Red Devils have made no progress in their pursuit of the England international.

The Manchester club should still be on the lookout for a right-back as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s only backup last term was Brandon Williams – who is predominantly a left-back and is very inexperienced in England’s top flight.

