Nothing tops off a great goal like an equally memorable celebration. Over the years, some of football's biggest names have become renowned for busting out their own trademark moves when they find the back of the net.

Whether it be Alan Shearer's single arm in the air, Peter Crouch's Robot or Tim Cahill having a scrap with an unfortunate corner flag, these celebrations are lodged in the minds of football fans around the globe.

On other occasions, though, a goal might be heralded with a one-off routine, designed particularly for that match or as a reaction to a topical event.

Whatever the circumstance, we all love a good celebration. Now, via 90min.com, a list of the top 30 greatest efforts of all time has been compiled.

Here is a look at the countdown - and a review of the celebration ranked as the best ever.

Top 30 Greatest Celebrations in Football History

30. Erling Haaland - Zen

29. Jim McAlister - RKO

28. Emile Heskey - DJ

27. Bafetimbi Gomis - Panther

26. Bebeto - Baby

25. Jamie Vardy - Prancing bird

24. Jesse Lingard, Declan Rice & Pablo Fornals - Tuning up the band

23. Tim Cahill - Corner flag boxer

22. Eric Cantona - Stop and stare

21. Stjarnan FC - Gone fishing

20. Ian Wright & Neil Ruddock - Dissent

19. Daniel Sturridge - The arms

18. Peter Crouch - Robot

17. Emmanuel Adebayor - Knee slide

16. Jesse Lingard - Milly rock

15. Angel Reyna - Hurricanrana

14. Nani - Acrobatics

13. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Marco Reus - Batman & Robin

12. Billy Sharp - Mr. Socko

11. Samuel Eto'o - Old man

10. Lomana LuaLua - Backflips

9. Jimmy Bullard - Team talk

8. Jurgen Klinsmann - Dive

7. Robbie Keane - Cartwheel

6. Wayne Rooney - K.O.

5. Roger Milla - Corner flag dance

4. Alan Shearer - One arm raise

3. Mario Balotelli - Why always me?

2. Fabrizio Ravanelli - Shirt over head

1. Paul Gascoigne - Dentist chair



If you saw even the slightest bit of pre-match television coverage of England's Euro 2020 campaign, then the chances are that you will have been reminded of Paul Gascoigne's sensational solo goal against Scotland at Euro 96.

Just as iconic as the goal, though, is the celebration that followed it. 'Gazza' had been vilified in the England press after being pictured on a boozy night out with teammates Steve McManaman and Teddy Sheringham in the days leading up to the tournament - and, when he scored against the Scots, the charismatic midfielder decided to poke fun at his critics.

Moments after finding the net, Gascoigne flops to his back - encouraging his England colleagues to pour the contents of several water bottles into his mouth as he lies on the ground.

The routine was a cheeky jibe at the criticism that the players had received for going on the aforementioned pre-tournament night out. Gascoigne's celebration was based on the infamous 'dentist's chair' found in bars - where customers lie back and allow staff to pour spirits and liqueurs into their open mouths.

You can see Gascoigne's famous strike here...

Memories of the game itself may have long since faded, but Gazza's goal and antics afterwards will live on forever.





