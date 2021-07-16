Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch OLED: We Compare The Two Handheld Consoles

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Steam Deck was recently announced, and we have compared the handheld console with the Nintendo Switch OLED to see what the differences are between the two.

We only recently heard that the Nintendo Switch OLED was announced and set for a 2021 release.

Gamers were then treated to this surprise announcement of the Steam Deck, and this could definitely compete with Nintendo, as it is directed at PC players and will have all PC games available to download.

Upon the announcement of the Steam Deck, many are now wondering which handheld console is the best to go for.

Steam Deck vs Switch OLED

For those wanting to compare the devices alongside each other to help them decide what to buy, we have all of the important details down below.

Steam Deck

Central Processing Unit (CPU): It is the AMD Zen 2, 3.5 GHz

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU): It is the AMD 8 RDNA

Memory: 16 GB

Storage: The Steam Deck Has three different storage sizes depending on the edition you buy. 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Screen: The screen is a 7" LCD touchscreen and is 1280 x 800

Price: Depending on the storage size of the console you are getting, the price will vary. It is $399, $529, $649 in America and £349, £459 and £569 in the UK

Release Date: The Steam Deck will be released in December 2021 (an exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Switch OLED

Central Processing Unit (CPU): It is the Nvidia Tegra X1

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU): It is the Custom Nvidia Maxwell

Memory: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Screen: The screen is a 7" OLED touchscreen and is 1280x720

Price: $350 in America, £309.00 in the UK

Release Date: October 8th 2021

As you can see there are some differences between the two, including the price. The Switch OLED is cheaper, but no matter what Steam Deck you get it will seem to have a far greater memory.

They both have their advantages and disadvantages, so hopefully, this comparison will help you decide which one you would prefer.

