Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes: Release Date, UK Time, Update Size and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite will be releasing 17.20 as part of the next patch and we already know that exciting content is on the way.

We already know, via various leaks on Twitter, that LeBron James will be rewarded with his very own Icon skin and was officially confirmed 10 days later - sporting four different skins to choose from.

There were rumours that we will be made to wait for update 17.20 and that turned out to be the case. Many issues were reported on Fortnite's Trello page as Epic Games look to rectify some of the ongoing in-game niggles and drawbacks.

So here we go then! Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Update 17.20.

Fortnite 17.20 Patch Notes

While issues have been listed on the Trello page, no official confirmation of changes have been made by Epic Games at this stage.

But fear not! We will list them here as soon as they become available.

Release Date

We would only be speculating at this stage when we can see 17.20 arrive on consoles and devices. We will update this section once Epic have confirmed this.

Update Size

As usual, we expect the sizes for each platform to be different and we will update this section once this has become clear.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News