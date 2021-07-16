Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is probably not a good time to be Florentino Perez right now.

The controversial Real Madrid president, who often makes the headlines more than his playing staff, has once again put his foot right in it.

After batting away mass scorn for his role in the creation of the much-maligned European Super League, Perez has once again 'endeared' himself to football fans by making a mockery of some of his club's biggest legends.

Leaked voice audios have emerged this week painting Perez in an awful light due to some of the frightfully questionable things he is heard saying.

Initially, he is noted as branding Iker Casillas and Raul - two of the biggest stars in the history of the world-famous club - 'frauds'.

It didn't end there, however, as he later went on to call Jose Mourinho and club leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, 'idiots'.

Today, further audios have emerged of Perez slamming 400-game legend Michel for the role he played in letting Juan Mata leave the club when he was but a mere prospect.

It seems no one at Madrid is safe at the moment, regardless of your rather gargantuan contributions to the club.

Naturally, the chaos at Real will ring like sweet music in Catalonian ears, with Barcelona fans and players basking in the troubles of their bitter rivals.

Gerard Pique has been leading the charge to poke fun at Perez and Madrid today, responding to numerous El Chiringuito tweets with subtle little digs at the current state of affairs at the Bernabeu.

In a tweet reporting on Lionel Messi imminently signing his new contract offer, Pique asked: "And when do we get the audios?"

Later the channel appeared to mock the fact that Messi will be taking a significant pay cut in his new deal by starting a 'collection' for the six time Ballon d'Or winner.

Pique responded saying: "Money but you have no audio."

There were a number of other tweets that caught Pique's eye and the narrative within his responses was generally the same: #audios.

Unsurprisingly, Perez intends to take legal action against the newspaper that released the audios, claiming they were taken completely out of context.

