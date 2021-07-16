Celtic transfer news: Big update in Kyle Edwards pursuit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bournemouth are interested in signing Celtic-linked free agent Kyle Edwards, Football Insider reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Kyle Edwards?

The report discloses that the Championship side are keen to sign the 23-year-old who is currently without a club after leaving the Baggies when his contract expired.

The report goes on to reveal that the winger is currently training with Reading, but he is not expected to sign for the Royals. Edwards played 56 minutes as a trialist for Reading in their friendly against Lincoln City last weekend.

How close are Celtic to signing the 23-year-old?

As previously reported by Football Insider, the Hoops have held talks with the player about signing for the club.

Even though Edwards is a free agent Celtic would have to pay cross-border compensation for any deal that is made.

Enter Giveaway

Do Celtic still need Edwards after signing Abada?

Recent events could force Celtic's hand and make them move quickly to sign the left-winger - not only Bournemouth's interest, but also an injury that was suffered by Mikey Johnston whilst playing for the Hoops against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The Daily Record reported that the 22-year-old was taken off with what looked to be a hamstring problem.

A look at the Celtic squad on Transfermarkt shows that Johnston is the only natural left-winger in the squad. If he is out for a significant period, the Hoops will have no players who can play in that position. Celtic did sign Liel Abada in a £3.5m deal this week, but he predominantly plays on the right-wing, as does James Forrest.

A bonus of signing Edwards soon is that he could feature in the Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland on Tuesday.

The rules state that Celtic can register two players up until midnight central European time the day before the first leg if a player is signed after the original deadline of Thursday 15th July.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Are Celtic a better prospect than Bournemouth?

Celtic can offer Edwards more than Bournemouth. There is the prospect of winning trophies on a regular basis - the Bhoys won four domestic trebles in a row between 2016 and 2020 - and the opportunity to play in Europe, either in the Champions League or the Europa League.

Bournemouth aren't currently in the Premier League. There is no guarantee that they will win promotion next season, so on the face of it the Hoops look a more attractive proposition, but it will be up to the player to decide.

News Now - Sport News