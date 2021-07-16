Ashleigh Barty, Angelique Kerber: Ranking the best rallies at Wimbledon 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This year’s Wimbledon tournament may now be over, but we can still look back on the Grand Slam with fond memories.

This is exactly what organisers of Wimbledon have done, releasing a video of the best rallies during the tournament. GiveMeSport Women ranks the top five featuring female players.

5) Angelique Kerber vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Germany’s Kerber and Spain’s Sorribes Tormo met in the second round of Wimbledon. It was a fiercely contested battle between the pair, producing two rallies deserving of a place in the top five ranking.

The first took place in the third set, which Kerber was leading 5-2. With Sorribes Tormo desperate to gain a point and win a crucial game, the 24-year-old showed incredible determination and strength to return everything Kerber threw at her.

At one point, Kerber fell to her knees while trying to get past Sorribes Tormo and score a point. Eventually, her tenacity paid off, with the 33-year-old hitting a forehand that Sorribes Tormo could just not reach.

4) Ashleigh Barty vs Karolína Plíšková

This superb rally took place during the Wimbledon final on Centre Court. Both Barty and Plíšková were playing for the Wimbledon title for the first time in their respective careers.

World number one Barty had got off to an emphatic start, scoring 14 points unanswered to win the opening three games. Plíšková soon switched on, however, and gave her Australian opponent a real battle.

With Barty leading the third set 5-2, Czech Republic’s Plíšková had to keep herself in the match. Her serve produced a rally full of cross-court shots, lobs and volleys, which she went on to win. Although Plíšková went on to win the final, she will surely remember her stunning rally with Barty as a highlight.

3) Angelique Kerber vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Kerber and Sorribes Tormo appear in the rankings once again, this time with a better rally than the first. This rally took place in the opening game of the first set, which Sorribes Tormo was leading 40-15.

The sheer strength and determination of both players was again on show during this rally, which comprised a number of powerful cross-court shots and down-the-line shots. Sorribes Tormo finally clinched the point with an incredibly accurate lob which was out of Kerber’s reach.

2) Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina vs Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens

Russia’s Kudermetova and Vesnina took on Taiwan’s Hsieh and Belgium’s Mertens in the final of the Wimbledon women’s doubles event.

Kudermetova and Vesnina got off to a strong start, winning the opening set and leading the second 5-4. The Russian pair soon looked set to win the tie overall when they found themselves playing for the Championship point.

Hsieh and Mertens desperately needed to prevent Kudermetova and Vesnina scoring, and produced a stunning rally to keep themselves in the match. The rally had it all, showcasing the power, agility and speed of all four players. Hsieh managed to snatch the point with a reactive volley over the net.

This point proved to be definitive, allowing Hsieh and Mertens back into the game. They managed to turn around their fortunes and win the match 3-6 7-5 9-7.

1) Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina vs Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders

Kudermetova and Vesnina feature in the rankings for a second time, although they ended up as the winning pair on this occasion.

Their rally against America’s Dolehide and Australia’s Sanders in the women’s doubles semi-finals will long go down as one of the best in Wimbledon history. All four players showed remarkable agility and speed to volley the ball back and forth over the net. The gasps among the crowd as they watched on showed just how exciting the rally was.

The rally took place during a tiebreaker in the opening set of the match, which Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina went on to win. Although they lost the second set, the Russian pair went on to triumph 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the final.

