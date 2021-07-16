Steam Deck: How To Pre-order

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Steam Deck was surprisingly announced by gaming company Valve, and we have all the details around how you can pre-order the highly anticipated console.

It has been exciting times for gamers, especially those who are fans of the handheld console, as not only has the Steam Deck been announced, but Nintendo Switch have also announced the Switch OLED.

Read More: Nintendo Switch OLED Upgrade Announced: Price, Release Date, Screen, Pre-Order And All You Know

The exciting news with the Steam Deck is that not only is there another new handheld console coming out, but the better news is the fact that developers Valve are advertising it like it is a PC on the go.

Due to this, expectations are high, so all we can hope is that they meet these expectations when the handheld console is released.

Read More: Steam Deck: Price, Release Date, Games, Specs, Pre-Order And All You Need To Know

How To Pre-Order The Steam Deck?

When such an exciting new gaming device is announced, many want to pre-order it to save them the trouble of stressing out and missing out on the console on release day.

Valve like to do things their own way, and they have made a pretty specific system for gamers who want to pre-order the Steam Deck. To pre-order the device, just simply follow the steps down below:

Pre-orders will be available from Friday, July 16 at 10 am PDT, 1 pm EDT and 6 pm BST.

You have to make a reservation and it will only be available through Steam.

When on steam, you have to pay a $5 reservation fee and it will be applied to your Steam Deck purchase, so it is like a deposit.

If you cancel your reservation within 30 days of purchase, you will be able to get a refund.

You will also only be able to pre-order in the first 48 hours of availability if you made a purchase on Steam prior to June 2021.

If you've never purchased a game on Steam before but still want to put in a Steam Deck pre-order, you'll have to wait until Sunday July 18th.

Despite it being quite a specific way to pre-order, it is quite easy, and hopefully fans who do buy the device early will be thoroughly pleased with the Steam Deck when it arrives.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News