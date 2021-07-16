Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win the Copa America for a record-equalling 15th time on Sunday.

And on Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria celebrated by adding some brand new ink to his body.

The 33-year-old, who scored the only goal of the game, a superb lob over Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, posted a couple of photos and a short clip to his official Instagram account showing off his new tattoo of the famous trophy on his left thigh.

The video is taken in portrait mode and shows Di Maria with his shorts turned up slightly as he displays his new body art.

On his thigh you can see his hand holding the trophy aloft in front of the Argentina flag with Brazil's Maracana Stadium in the backdrop.

In the caption, he wrote: "Thank you very much my friend for this incredible tattoo.

"The day has finally come where I can get one of the trophies I most wanted to have on my skin for the rest of my life.

"LET'S GO ARGENTINA!!! @ezequiel_viapiano."

Ezequiel Viapiano is a tattoo artist in Argentina often used by celebrities.

The pair also posed for a photo afterwards with Di Maria proudly showing off the replica trophy.

On Sunday night, Di Maria's early first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, and the attacking midfielder claimed Lionel Messi was pleased with the way he went about his business.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It's going to be unforgettable. Messi told me thanks to me, I said thanks to him!

"He told me that it was my final, that it was the rematch for the finals that I couldn't play. It had to be today and today it was."

"I am happy for my daughters, my wife, my parents, all the people who supported us and for all the crazy people who came here," said Di Maria.

"A World Cup is coming up soon and this is a huge boost."

Despite the narrow scoreline it was the White and Sky Blues who had the best chances, and Messi struggled to contain his excitement after clinching his first international trophy.

"The happiness is immense," he said. "I had a lot of confidence in this group that became very strong since the last Copa America.

"It is a group of very good people, who always push forward, who never complain about anything."

