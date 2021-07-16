Jake Paul bizarrely calls out Canelo Alvarez ahead of Tyron Woodley showdown

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has called out unified champion Canelo Alvarez ahead of his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley.

The two fighters are set to lock horns at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the NFL team, the Cavaliers in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, United States, which could be a huge advantage to the social media star.

With the bout taking place on 29th August 2021, or likely in the early hours of 30th August for UK fans, Paul has set his sights on another famous fighter ahead of the bout.

Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez

Speaking with Undisputed, Paul is confident that a fight with Canelo will materialise in the future with him being "the bigger guy" and wants to take him on within three years.

"The level of competition is going to increase," said Paul. "I plan on fighting pro boxers.

"I eventually want to take down Canelo Alvarez in the next three years and people think I'm crazy, but they also thought I was crazy when I was going to go to fight Nate Robinson. They were like 'he's a dunk champion, he's an elite athlete and he is going to take your head off.'

"I've been sparring with some of the best people in the world in the gym, going round after round after round. I'm prepared in the next three years to take down Canelo because I truly believe in my heart that it will happen. It makes sense from a business standpoint."

Paul went on to mock Canelo for fighting Avni Yildirim and believes he can be more than a match for him if the Turkish boxer can get in the ring with him.

Canelo currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles and is currently eight years undefeated.

It's a bold claim to make, especially when Paul has yet to take on a professional boxer in the ring at this time, and could easily backfire on him if he were to lose to Woodley. Time will tell.

