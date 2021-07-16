Daily Digest: Jockey Rachael Blackmore rushed to hospital after Killarney fall

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Rachael Blackmore is rushed to hospital after fall, Timea Bacsinszky announces her retirement from tennis and Everton confirm their fifth signing of the summer.

Rachael Blackmore taken to hospital after Killarney fall

Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has been taken to hospital following a fall at Killarney races in Ireland.

The 32-year-old was riding favourite Merry Poppins in a handicap hurdle before the horse fell and injured the Irish star.

Blackmore had earlier ridden a double prior to her fall as she continues her stellar season.

In March, she became the first woman to be leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival and then rode to Grand National victory at Aintree aboard Minella Times.

Course doctor Richard Downey said Blackmore was “fully conscious” but is being taken to Tralee Hospital to assess an upper leg injury.

Former Olympic silver medallist Timea Bacsinszky retires from tennis

Swiss star Timea Bacsinszky has announced her retirement from professional tennis with immediate effect, having not competed since 2019.

The 32-year-old is a former French Open semi-finalist and won silver in the doubles at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.

Bacsinszky reached seven WTA finals in total, winning four. In 2015, she also became the first female Swiss player to be ranked in the top 10 of the world rankings since Martina Hingis in 2007.

Speaking on Twitter, Bacsinszky wrote that tennis has "been the most beautiful school of life and I cannot thank you enough for that...18 beautiful years during which I dedicated myself to you.

“Now it's time for me to turn the page, and write new ones, which I hope will be as intense.

"I am retiring from professional sport today but I will never forget the sparkles I had in my eyes."

Everton sign former Arsenal defender Leonie Maier

Former Arsenal defender Leonie Maier has signed for Everton on a two-year deal running until the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old was released by the Gunners at the end of last season and becomes the Toffees fifth signing of the window.

Maier joins Kenza Dali, Anna Anvegard, Nathalie Bjorn and Toni Dugga ahead of the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Speaking on her move, the German international said: "It was time to experience something new. I was very impressed by Everton with how they play football.

"I had a good conversation with [boss] Willie Kirk. He convinced me with his idea of playing football. He's very ambitious, which I like. He brings a good winning mentality. I'm a player who always wants to win."

Powell leads Chadwich in Friday practice ahead of Silverstone

Alice Powell led British compatriot Jamie Chadwick in W Series practice at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Powell and Chadwick are two of six Brits who will line up for Saturday’s race, alongside Sarah Moore, Abbie Eaton, Jessica Hawkins and Abbi Pulling.

Emma Kimilainen, driving for Ecurie W, finished third, with Moore finishing fourth.

Chadwick leads the driver’s standings ahead of tomorrow’s race, having won the last race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

St Helens and Leeds awarded 24-0 wins in Women’s Super League

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens have been awarded 24-0 victories over Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield respectively, with both opponents unable to field a side.

Wakefield were unable to field a side due to “a combination of Covid-19 and selection issues,” however, this was not enough to apply for a postponement under the Covid Fixture Protocols.

This news comes after two Women’s Super League fixtures were moved on Sunday to Monday because of a lack of medical staff.

Leeds and St Helens currently lead the way at the top of the Super League, with the Rhinos two points ahead of their rivals, having won all of their six games so far.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News