Celtic transfer news: Hoops announce attacker deal

Celtic have completed a deal to sign Vissel Kobe attacker Kyogo Furuhashi, the Hoops' website has confirmed.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kyogo Furuhashi?

Celtic have confirmed that the 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Bhoys, which needs international clearance to be rubber-stamped.

Once that has been sorted then the player will become the latest signing of the Ange Postecoglou era at Celtic.

How has Furuhashi performed this season?

Furuhashi has been in excellent form for his club recently. He has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances for Vissel Kobe this season. All in all, he has scored 48 goals in 110 games for his current team, which is a more than decent record.

Postecoglou will be well aware of Furuhashi's talents from his time manging Yokohama F. Marinos, and he must believe that the attacker has the ability to fit into the Celtic squad.

What has been said about Furuhashi?

One man who has been impressed with the attacker's performances is Japan Times sports journalist Dan Orlowitz. The writer took to Twitter to talk up the qualities that the 26-year-old has.

"That is a BIG move for Furuhashi, an astute signing by Ange, a signing that should absolutely excite the Celtic fanbase. One of the J-League's best domestic talents, exciting on the ball, great finisher, has surely learned a lot from Andres Iniesta these last few years," he said.

Barcelona legend Iniesta has been Furuhashi's manager at Vissel Kobe. If the attacker is as good a signing as Orlowitz suggests then he could go on to have a very promising career at Celtic.

Where will Furuhashi fit into the Celtic squad?

It will be interesting to see what position Furuhashi plays for Celtic. Transfermarkt shows that he is versatile and is able to play as a striker and a winger on both the left and right side. The Hoops have no need for any players on the right wing, as James Forrest and recent arrival Liel Abada have that covered.

There is a need on the left side though, as the Bhoys are lacking numbers in that position. Transfermarkt shows that only Mikey Johnston is a left-winger, and he was injured in the midweek friendly against Bristol City.

That could indicate that Furuhashi will be playing on the wing, but his goal prowess suggests that he could also be used as a striker, and Transfermarkt shows that for the majority of this season he has played as a front-man, with 14 appearances in that position.

It will be up to Postecoglou to decide the best position though, and as he is familiar with Furuhashi he should have a good idea about what will be best for the player and the team.

