West Ham transfer news: Irons eye striker who's thrived in Europe

West Ham are interested in signing Liverpool forward Divock Origi, as revealed by 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Origi?

It is understood that Origi's representatives are trying to find the 26-year-old a new club this summer after he struggled for game time at Anfield last term.

West Ham are tracking the striker but they are far from the only club keen on securing his signature, as Southampton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Rangers and Celtic are also monitoring the Belgian international.

What were Origi's stats in 2020/21?

Origi received very few opportunities to impress in the Premier League in 2020/21. The 6 foot 1 attacker was limited to just nine top-flight appearances, and he played a mere 181 minutes in England's top division.

He did feature in eight matches across the three cup competitions that Liverpool were involved in but he only managed to score one goal in the Carabao Cup as the Reds ended the season trophyless.

With numbers like these, it cannot be a major surprise that Origi is looking to move on in the current transfer window.

Has Origi made a big impact for Liverpool in Europe over the years?

Last season he only got a single assist in the Champions League but Origi has been the difference in Europe's elite competition before.

Back in 2018/19, Origi was thrown into Liverpool's starting line-up for their semi-final second leg against Barcelona after Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were ruled out. Origi repaid the faith shown in him by scoring Liverpool's first and last goals on the night to seal a dramatic 4-0 win which booked his side a place in the final.

He wasn't done there either. In the showpiece event in Madrid, Origi came off the bench late on to fire home a powerful left-footed shot to clinch a 2-0 victory for Liverpool over Tottenham, handing the club their sixth European Cup.

Could Origi's European experience be a major asset for West Ham next year?

West Ham are set to play in the Europa League in 2021/22 with a squad that is largely unfamiliar with performing on the European stage.

By bringing in Origi, David Moyes would have someone in his team who has proven that he can step up to the big occasion, and his experience in these types of matches could be vital for the Hammers.

Origi is aware of what it takes to be the difference in crucial European ties, and he could be a major asset for West Ham as many of their players prepare to show what they can do on the continent for the first time in their careers.

