Sunderland transfer rumours: Lee Johnson lining up potential swoop for Championship full-back

Sunderland will be hoping to banish the memories of what was a disappointing end to the previous season by making a positive start to the upcoming campaign in League One.

Although the Black Cats did manage to provide their supporters with a memorable moment at Wembley Stadium earlier this year by winning the EFL Trophy, they ultimately ran out of steam in the third-tier under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson.

The 40-year-old has already looked to resolve Sunderland's issues by making a host of changes to his squad.

As well as parting ways with a plethora of players, Johnson has managed to secure the services of Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard.

Having both featured in the second-tier last season for their former sides, these two individuals will fancy their chances of achieving a great deal of success in a lower division later this year.

Not content with these two arrivals, Sunderland may be about to swoop for another player who also possesses Championship experience.

According to TeessideLive, the Black Cats are reportedly interested in signing Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal.

The left-back, who is also believed to be on Ipswich Town's radar, was used sporadically by Boro manager Neil Warnock during the previous campaign.

Limited to just 17 appearances in the second-tier last season, Coulson may be allowed to leave Middlesbrough on a temporary basis this summer in order to play regular first-team football.

Currently behind Marc Bola in the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium, the defender could be forced to watch on from the sidelines in the coming months if he opts against making a temporary departure.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Sunderland if they are able to fend off competition from Ipswich for Coulson's signature.

Whilst the 23-year-old's struggle for form last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.11 in the second-tier, there is no reason why he cannot make great strides in terms of his development by moving to a League One side this summer.

Considering that the Black Cats are no longer able to call upon the services of Callum McFadzean, it is clear that the need to bolster their options in this particular position and thus Coulson may fit the bill.

Providing that Johnson is able to complete this deal and then back it up by drafting in some more fresh faces, it wouldn't be at all surprising if his side makes a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

