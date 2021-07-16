Watford transfer rumours: Misfiring Hornets man linked with exit as Serie A side circle

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League campaign set to kick-off in four weeks' time, Watford will be hoping to make a triumphant return to this division when they face Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

When you consider just how many alterations manager Xisco Munoz has made to his squad, it will be fascinating to see who lines up for the Hornets in this opening weekend clash.

Whilst the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Daniel Bachmann are likely to feature for Watford, some of the club's new signings will be pushing for starts.

Competition for the centre-forward role is expected to be particularly fierce as the Hornets are currently able to call upon the services of Ashley Fletcher, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro, Isaac Success, Andre Gray and Emmanuel Dennis.

Considering the size of his squad, Munoz may need to trim down his options in this position between now and the end of the transfer window.

One of the individuals who could be allowed to leave Vicarage Road this summer is Success who has struggled for form since joining Watford in 2016.

According to Italian news outlet Mondo Udinese (as cited by Sport Witness), Udinese are interested in signing the forward on a loan deal this summer.

Whilst it has been claimed that Watford value Success at €2m (£1.7m), the Serie A side seemingly do not want to purchase him and thus are pushing for a temporary switch.

Unable to adapt to the competitiveness that the Premier League is famed for, the 25-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in this division despite making 54 appearances for the Hornets.

After missing a considerable chunk of the previous campaign due to injury, Success was used predominantly as a substitute by Munoz earlier this year as he went on to play 10 games in the Championship.

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With there being no guarantee that Success will experience a renaissance in the top-flight next season, it may turn out to be a wise decision by Watford to loan him out to Udinese if the Italian side are indeed willing to sign him.

The forward may benefit from a change in scenery next season as joining a new side could allow him to kick-start his career which has stalled in recent years.

However, in order to give Success the best chance of furthering his development as a player, Watford will need to receive assurances from Udinese regarding game-time.

Providing that the Nigerian does leave on a temporary basis this summer, the Hornets may not necessarily miss him if their other attacking options step up to the mark in the Premier League.

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool linked with Aouar, Pellegrini to Spurs, Guehi to Palace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News