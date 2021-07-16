Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton took first place in Friday's qualifying session at the British Grand Prix, meaning he'll start tomorrow's sprint race from P1 ahead of Max Verstappen.

A new format comes to F1 this weekend at Silverstone with tomorrow's sprint race result to set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday but, first of all, a qualifying session played out on Friday night to set things up for Saturday's new event.

Here's what happened in qualifying...

Q1

Some familiar faces were eliminated in the first session of qualifying with the two Haas cars bringing up the rear and set to start at the back for Saturday's sprint race.

In front of them, the Williams of Nicholas Latifi, once more out-qualified by George Russell, and Kimi Raikkonen whose qualifying pace continues to be below where it is on a Sunday.

In 16th, meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda after some good late laps from Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon shunted the Japanese driver into the dropzone.

Q2

Q2, as it was last time out in Austria, was the George Russell show as the Williams man got into Q3 once again with the seventh quickest time in the middle session.

His success came at the expense of Fernando Alonso who was punted down to 11th in his Alpine, with team-mate Esteban Ocon set to start behind him in tomorrow's sprint - Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri splits them sitting in 12th.

In 14th, Antonio Giovinazzi, whilst Lance Stroll could only manage 15th in his Aston Martin.

Q3

A duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen played out with the Mercedes man coming out on top by hundredths.

His second lap would have been quicker than his first but for a late slide in the final section of corners, though it would ultimately prove academic with him to start from first for Saturday's sprint race.

Behind them, Valtteri Bottas will take third alongside Charles Leclerc whilst Sergio Perez will start fifth after a final run was deleted for exceeding track limits.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo have the McLarens in sixth and seventh ahead of George Russell, whilst Carlos Sainz will start ninth ahead of Sebastian Vettel in tenth.

Sprint Race Grid:

1 Hamilton

2 Verstappen

3 Bottas

4 Leclerc

5 Perez

6 Norris

7 Ricciardo

8 Russell

9 Sainz

10 Vettel

11 Alonso

12 Gasly

13 Ocon

14 Giovinazzi

15 Stroll

16 Tsunoda

17 Raikkonen

18 Latifi

19 Schumacher

20 Mazepin

