Leeds transfer news: £30m star linked for years could prove too expensive this summer

Nahitan Nandez could be beyond Leeds United's price range this summer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The Cagliari star has long been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer as Marcelo Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta attempt to build on a successful first season back in the Premier League.

However, the report claims that sources close to the club insist the 25-year-old would likely prove too expensive for the Yorkshire giants this summer, despite their ambitious spending since winning promotion from the Championship.

How much could Nandez cost this summer?

Last month, Italian outlet La Nuova Sardegna suggested there was a €36m release clause (around £30m) inserted into the midfielder's contract, one that runs until the summer of 2024.

More recently, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claimed Leeds were still working on lowering that price, although the Serie A side were thought to be staying strong.

Frankly, Cagliari look under little need to sell at the moment if they do not extract top value for one of their big-name stars.

Would Nandez be a good signing for Leeds?

First linked with a move back in 2019, it would seem fair to suggest that the club have been tracking him for a while.

According to FBREF data, it's easy to see why.

Nandez ranks within the top 77 percentile across Europe's major five leagues for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, as well as within the top 84% and 88% for pressing actions and tackles won when faced up against an opposition winger or attacking midfielder respectively.

Given Leeds' all-action style of play, that kind of dynamism would appear to be something of a natural fit under Bielsa.

Who are Leeds' record signings?

As impressive as Nandez's statistics have been, Leeds have simply never spent as much on one player.

Granted, that could change given their record transfer record stands at the £27m splashed on Spanish international Rodrigo last summer, especially given the ambitions of owner Andrea Radrizzani, although it's important to remember that this is a post-pandemic market for clubs to operate in.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds' transfer business?

Speaking to Football FanCast recently, former Leeds man Carlton Palmer urged the club to spend big this summer.

“I think that they’re going to have to spend," he said.

"Listen, £30m now is going to be the norm to get a quality player into the football club.

“If you’ve got ambition to push on – Leeds finished midway in the table last season – if you want to finish above that, you’ve got to improve the quality of your squad. And that means you’re going to have to spend more money.”

