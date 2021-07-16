Celtic transfer news: Championship talent emerges as Hoops transfer target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are considering a move for Derby County's Nathan Byrne, the Scottish Sun reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Celtic and right-backs?

The Hoops are in the market for a right-back, and have been linked with a few so far.

The Rennes duo Brandon Soppy and Sacha Boey have been linked with a move to Glasgow, with the Glasgow Times reporting that the Bhoys had made a £1m bid for Boey and L'Equipe disclosing that Soppy would cost £4.3m to sign.

Sheffield United's George Baldock has also been linked with a move to Celtic. Now, another new name has been mentioned as a potential right-back recruit in the form of Derby's Nathan Byrne.

How did the 29-year-old perform last season?

Byrne, who is worth £1.35m according to Transfermarkt, was a mainstay in the Derby side last season, making 42 appearances for the Rams.

For a defender, he helped to provide his fair share of assists as WhoScored shows that he provided the second most (4) for Wayne Rooney's side in the Championship.

Why are Celtic so keen to sign right-backs?

Celtic seem so keen to sign right-backs as their squad is severely lacking in them.

Transfermarkt shows that the current squad has just one - Anthony Ralston. That is surely not good enough for a team who have ambitions of doing well in Europe and in domestic football. It is also a lot to expect of Ralston, who has rarely featured for Celtic recently - having made only one appearance for the Hoops last season.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou will be keen to bring at least one right-back in, and Byrne could fit the bill. Indeed, the club should also be in a hurry to get a deal for Byrne or another right-back completed as they could yet feature against Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night.

The rules state that two players can be registered up until midnight before the game if they are brought in ahead of the original signing deadline, which was on the 15th of July. That might have passed, but signings can still be made, and Byrne could make his Celtic debut in a huge match should he join the club in the next few days.

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

Should Celtic sign two right-backs?

With the lack of right-backs currently at the club, perhaps it would be a good idea for the Bhoys to sign two players who can feature in that position. Certainly, it could immediately provide strength in depth in an area of the team which desperately needs it.

