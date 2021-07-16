Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Neymar hasn't exactly been in league with Lady Luck in 2021.

Neymar's unlucky 2021

Coming into the new year on the back of a stunning 2020 with Paris Saint-Germain, you'd be forgiven for thinking that everything was aligned against one of the world's most talented footballers.

Naturally, Neymar was once again blighted with injury and disciplinary problems, but it was the uncharacteristic dearth of trophies that will likely make 2021 a year to forget for the Brazilian.

PSG failed to retain the Ligue 1 title as Lille snatched their status as French champions and Neymar posted his lowest return of league goals with just nine strikes since his first year at Barcelona.

Neymar could at least console himself with the third Coupe de France triumph of his career, but there was more Champions League heartbreak as Manchester City dumped them out in the semi-finals.

Then, the biggest hammer blow of all came on international duties as Brazil failed to win the Copa America despite being both favourites and the hosts, coming up short to Argentina in the final.

As such, you can certainly forgive Neymar for wanting to switch off and rest up for as long as possible before the 2021/22 season gets underway at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar's new haircut

And one way in which Neymar appears to be unwinding on the back of so many painful defeats is by treating himself a new hairdo - and its bold style has certainly caught the eyes of football fans.

That's because the 29-year-old is sporting dreadlock-style plaits that are coloured in blonde and according to The Sun, required a four-hour procedure in order to perfect.

The latest fashion statement in Neymar's eclectic and varied catalogue was made public by Nanda Burguesinha, the Brazilian who went to work on the haircut ahead of his return to the French capital.

Credit: @anabodyart Instagram

She reportedly said: "I asked him what he wanted and we came up with this different look which preserves his authenticity. The procedure lasted four hours and went very smoothly."

Power to Neymar for really pushing the boat out with such a standout look and one that ranks right up there with his pink hair and the mohawk of his younger years as a really bold statement.

Not to everybody's taste

However, as with anything these days, not everybody is the biggest fan of Neymar's new haircut and it does go without saying that not everyone could pull it off quite as well as the PSG superstar.

One fan bemoaned on Twitter: "I beg this picture is fake."

Another supporter joked: "He put a whole Copa America cup on his head."

A third tweeted: "Neymar won the salon d'or."

While a fourth chuckled: "Neymar out here lookin like somebody's aunty."

And a fifth chimed in: "Naaa neymar is going through a mid life crisis why has he got a mop on his head."

The Sun even added that some fans were comparing Neymar's new style to musicians Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa and Bob Marley, while one supporter far less flatteringly suggested Frankenstein.

Credit: @anabodyart Instagram

However, at the other end of the spectrum, there are also fans who are loving Neymar's new look and frankly, power to him for doing whatever the hell he likes with his luscious locks.

Bleached braids might not be my cup of tea, but if anyone can pull off such a dazzling and creative look then it's someone whose football could be described with the exact same adjectives.

