Wolves transfer news: £15.3m-rated Champions League star wanted at Molineux

Wolves are keen on signing Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, as reported by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gollini?

The Serie A side completed the signing of Udinese's Juan Musso earlier this month, suggesting that they may be willing to offload one of their other shot-stoppers during the transfer window.

This seems to have alerted a number of Premier League clubs to the possibility of landing Gollini, as Wolves, Tottenham and Everton are all reportedly interested in securing his services.

How did Gollini perform in 2020/21?

Gollini, who is valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, was not always Atalanta's first-choice goalkeeper in 2020/21, as he battled with Marco Sportiello for the gloves throughout the season. He did feature in 25 league games but was restricted to just three appearances in the Champions League.

However, he did manage to keep 10 clean sheets in Serie A, and he stepped up for the side in Europe when he was needed.

Having failed to play in any of Atalanta's first three Champions League group games, and with the team coming off the back of a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool at home, Gollini travelled with the side to Anfield knowing that they needed a positive result to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

Coming up against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Atalanta pulled off an impressive 2-0 win, with Gollini delivering a composed performance that earned him a WhoScored match rating of 7.16.

Is Gollini familiar with the Midlands already?

He is indeed.

Back in 2016, Gollini moved to Aston Villa for £4.5m from Hellas Verona. He stayed at Villa Park for a year, making 20 appearances for the side in the Championship.

He was sent out on loan to Atalanta the following year before completing a permanent switch in 2018 but his time at Villa highlights that he already knows what life is like in the Midlands.

Would signing Gollini leave Bruno Lage with a big decision to make?

Potentially.

On Thursday, Wolves confirmed the signing of Jose Sa from Olympiacos, who has been brought in to replace Rui Patricio following his move to Roma. It appears that Sa has been added to Wolves' squad to be their first-choice goalkeeper in 2021/22.

However, if they choose to go after Gollini as well, they could end up with two high-quality goalkeepers, and it seems unlikely that either would be content with settling for a place on the bench next year.

Gollini showed last season that he is willing to fight for a starting berth, and given his previous experiences of competing at the top end of Serie A and in Europe, he could put significant pressure on Sa for the No. 1 spot, or even start the season ahead of him in the pecking order.

Either way, it seems Lage would have a big decision to make between Sa and Gollini early on in his Molineux career - a consistent, long-term No.1 is usually a key foundation of a successful team.

