Leicester transfer news: 'Terrific' 23y/o could still leave after PL club keep in contact

Hamza Choudhury could leave Leicester City for Newcastle United this summer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

The academy graduate was strongly linked with a move to St James' Park over the course of the January transfer window, although a move broke down due to complications behind the scenes.

At the time, Football Insider revealed that Newcastle had blocked Matty Longstaff joining Watford due to poor relations between the two, thereby preventing Nathaniel Chalobah from leaving Vicarage Road and replacing Choudhury in the East Midlands.

However, Steve Bruce's side are thought to have kept in contact with Leicester over a potential move and there is a chance the 23-year-old could see a deal resurrected.

How many games did Choudhury play for Leicester last season?

The England U21 international has certainly struggled for game time.

Indeed, Choudhury started only four of his ten Premier League games last season and, following the arrival of Boubakary Soumare, competition for places has surely got even harder.

After a brief run in the team between February and March, the midfielder only made a ten-minute cameo appearance during May's win over Manchester United between then and the end of the season.

With Soumare joining the likes of Wilfried Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Denis Praet and Nampalys Mendy as options in the middle of the park for Brendan Rodgers, it's hard to see where Choudhury fits in.

As it stands, he has two years to run on his contract, so moving him on this summer could be a chance for Leicester to raise further funds of their own.

What has Rodgers said about Choudhury's future?

Back in February, Rodgers hailed the midfielder and talked up his importance to the cause, though did admit he could have left.

“He’s been terrific,” he said (via Leicestershire Live).

“I said earlier in the window that he wasn’t a player that we wanted to lose. He’s a very important player for our squad, but of course all players want to play.

“We were going to grant him that possibility if we could get someone in.

“I said to him on the Monday after training and framed it for him: ‘You may not get out, and if you don’t, you’re playing on Wednesday night, and that shows you how important you are to us, you’re going to play in our next Premier League game.’

